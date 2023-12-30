State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ COOP opened at $65.12 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,515,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,736,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,515,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,736,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,384 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

