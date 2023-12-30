State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,694 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.19.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $1,826,481 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

