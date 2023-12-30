State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALL. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,039,000 after acquiring an additional 136,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ball by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,952,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,163,000 after acquiring an additional 169,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ball by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BALL stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BALL. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

