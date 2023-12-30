State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.95 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Scotiabank lowered Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.13.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.61. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $271.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.89.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

