State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.01 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

AGCO stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

