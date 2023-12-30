State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

