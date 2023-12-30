State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,388,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 54.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,466,000 after buying an additional 280,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $74.84 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.94.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $2.35. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,630,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,405,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,630,389.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

