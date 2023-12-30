State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $15,524,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 244.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $71.84 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

