State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.20 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In related news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TRNO opened at $62.67 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $67.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

