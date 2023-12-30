State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,050,000 after buying an additional 494,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,889,000 after acquiring an additional 154,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,012,000 after acquiring an additional 59,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.63.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.