State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Extreme Networks worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 166.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 48.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.93. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

