State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.11% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $94,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 55.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Further Reading

