State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of United Community Banks worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

United Community Banks Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $355.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.