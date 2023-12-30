State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 746 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Simply Good Foods worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,503,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,915,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,124. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

