State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 518.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

PODD stock opened at $216.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.93 and a 200-day moving average of $207.18. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

