State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,488,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE J opened at $129.80 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

