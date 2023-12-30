State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,114 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,462 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 912,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $15,673,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NOG stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.83. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Johnson Rice cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,972.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,972.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,554 shares of company stock worth $1,620,454 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.