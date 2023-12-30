State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,190 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,211 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $64,654,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

