State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,290 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $108,968,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.35. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.89, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

