State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,331 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 132.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $213.60 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $221.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

See Also

