State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 195 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total transaction of $4,148,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,205.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $418.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.70, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $426.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $405.20 and a 200 day moving average of $396.88.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.