State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,056 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CEIX opened at $100.46 on Friday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $114.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average is $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.80.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CONSOL Energy

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.