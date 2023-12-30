State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 495 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 234,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.3 %

DT Midstream stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.75.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 76.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

