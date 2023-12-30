State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,337 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Livent worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,262,000 after buying an additional 2,345,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Livent by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,994,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,889,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,366,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,756 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.04.

Insider Activity

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.