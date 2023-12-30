State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Moelis & Company worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Price Performance

NYSE MC opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.