State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,932 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

