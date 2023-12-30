State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.11% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.37. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $115.55.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

