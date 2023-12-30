STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 284.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 28.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of STM opened at $50.13 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

