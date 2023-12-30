StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Trading Down 28.0 %
Shares of CFRX opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $535,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ContraFect
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.