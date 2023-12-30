StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Trading Down 28.0 %

Shares of CFRX opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $535,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $13.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ContraFect Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ContraFect by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 351,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in ContraFect by 752.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 419,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

