StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $2.00 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

