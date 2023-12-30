StockNews.com Downgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

EXLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. On average, research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 944.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 452.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

