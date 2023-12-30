StockNews.com Downgrades Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Hold

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.36.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $152.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.45 and its 200-day moving average is $137.30. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 48.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $66,334,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 225,709 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.