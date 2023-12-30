StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
