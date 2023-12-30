StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2023

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.