StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

