StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CPHI opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

