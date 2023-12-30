StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

