StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ENGlobal
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.