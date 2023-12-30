StockNews.com Upgrades HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to “Strong-Buy”

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

HealthStream Trading Down 0.1 %

HealthStream stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $818.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $27.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.62 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,004,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 9.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

