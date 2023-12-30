Susan L. Bostrom Sells 20,000 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,781.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Samsara Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -79.45 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $36.91.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,342,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,577,000 after buying an additional 898,428 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Samsara by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 37,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

