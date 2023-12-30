Susan L. Bostrom Sells 20,000 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,781.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Samsara Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Samsara stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -79.45 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $36.91.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara
Samsara Company Profile
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Samsara
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.