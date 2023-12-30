Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($5.31) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSFree Report) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.31) per share for the year. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.77) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TARS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $670.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.86. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,880,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,190,000 after purchasing an additional 332,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,750,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 316,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,399,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $105,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $105,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,043.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $136,270.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,784 shares in the company, valued at $436,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,948. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

