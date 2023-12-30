Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $52.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,957,000 after buying an additional 217,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,252,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,389,000 after buying an additional 39,920 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,243,000 after buying an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after buying an additional 1,714,897 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Stories

