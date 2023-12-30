TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stock Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,224 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $42,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $65,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,137.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.75 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

