Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,551 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of TME stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

