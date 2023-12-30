Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Coverage Initiated at CL King

Investment analysts at CL King initiated coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. CL King’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Tennant Price Performance

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Tennant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at $509,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tennant news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,907.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at $509,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennant

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tennant by 333.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

