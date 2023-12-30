The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Position Trimmed by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BNS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

