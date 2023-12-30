The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Position Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Toro were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE:TTC opened at $96.02 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Toro’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

