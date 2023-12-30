Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $16.24 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.54.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $192.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.47. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

