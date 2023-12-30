Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $21.32 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,523 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $376.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.34.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

