Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.71.

NYSE TRV opened at $190.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.47. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 118.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 66.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,291,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

