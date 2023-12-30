Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Up 2.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tripadvisor traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 233,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,616,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

TRIP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 954.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,761 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,583 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,057,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,337,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

