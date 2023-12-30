Truist Financial Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $152.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $138.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.60.

Shares of EXR opened at $160.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.71. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.42.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after buying an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

