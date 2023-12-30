Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Roald Goethe Purchases 50,000 Shares

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Roald Goethe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,142.31).

Roald Goethe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

On Friday, December 22nd, Roald Goethe bought 50,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($23,506.99).

Tullow Oil Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 38.92 ($0.49) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.94. Tullow Oil plc has a twelve month low of GBX 21.82 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.94 ($0.51). The company has a market capitalization of £564.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.50, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.